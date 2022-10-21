Investigation underway after UNT student reports sexual assault on campus, officials say

UNT Police are encouraging anyone with information concerning this crime to come forward by calling UNT Criminal Investigative Services.

DENTON, Texas — The University of North Texas (UNT) said an investigation is underway after a student reported being sexually-assaulted on campus this week.

On Friday, UNT announced a female student reported the assault to the university Survivor Advocate’s Office. The student told the survivor’s advocate that she believed she may have been drugged before the assault happened.

UNT Police are encouraging anyone with information concerning this crime to come forward by calling UNT Criminal Investigative Services at 940-565-3006 or you can remain anonymous by calling 940-369-TIPS (8477).

“Sexual assault is not the fault of the survivor. Only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault. Crime alerts are intended to help the UNT Community stat safe by sharing information about how perpetrators are potentially preying on victims,” UNT Police said in a press release Friday.

Also, the university said the survivor advocate is available to any student who has been a victim of violence. The advocate can make safety recommendations, assist with medical attention and counseling needs. The advocate’s office is located in the University Union in Room 411.

This reported assault comes just days after a Southern Methodist University student (SMU) said she was sexually-assaulted on campus by an Uber driver.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, the SMU victim told police the driver sexually-assaulted her after she fell asleep in his car on the way home. She said she suddenly woke up after feeling the suspect’s hands between her legs, court documents statement.

In this case, the driver, identified as 50-year-old Alejandro Contreras, was tracked down by the victim’s brother shortly after the victim was dropped off at a sorority house.

The victim’s brother ordered the Uber and SMU police were able to arrest Contreras.

Safety is at the top of mind for both these campuses following these crimes.

UNT and SMU both listed tips and safety precautions that include: