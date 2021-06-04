2 men arrested in connection with April shooting near fraternity house at UNT

Two UNT students were shot during the incident on April 18, officials said. The two suspects face aggravated assault charges.

DENTON, Texas — The University of North Texas Police Department has made two arrests in connection with a shooting that occurred in April.

UNT police officials said 21-year-old Jared Michael Harrison and 20-year-old Terrence Ezekiel McGill will face aggravated assault charges for the incident that happened around 2 a.m. on April 18 behind the Kappa Alpha house.

Authorities said there was an altercation between members of a fraternity and another group, which resulted in two UNT students being shot and transported to the hospital. They were both treated for their injuries, officials said.

According to UNT police, Harrison and McGill have no known affiliation with the school and the assault appears to have been a random isolated incident.

The incident triggered the university to issue a Crime Alert, which is used when there is immediate danger on campus, officials said.

