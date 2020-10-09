UNT football coach resigns, school officials confirm

Officials for the University of North Texas said Thursday they had accepted Wallis' resignation.

An assistant coach for the University of North Texas football team has resigned following allegations of improper conduct while he was a high school coach at Argyle ISD.

Officials for UNT said Thursday they had accepted Tate Wallis' resignation.

Wallis was initially placed on administrative leave, according to UNT officials.

He was arrested Sept. 3 after “multiple” students accused him of inappropriate behavior while he was a coach in Argyle ISD, according to the district.

The arrest affidavit said he groped at least one student, who worked closely with the football team, during practices and games.

Through his attorney, Stephanie Luce Ola, Wallis denied anything had happened.

"I believe he is innocent in this case," Ola said.