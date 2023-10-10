University of Houston professor arrested on child porn charges, sources say

The university said it's aware of the charges filed against the professor and he has been suspended from his job.

HOUSTON — A University of Houston professor was arrested Tuesday on child porn charges, according to a law enforcement source.

The source said the professor was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department Crimes Against Children Task Force for possession of child porn.

The University of Houston emailed a statement saying:

“The University of Houston is aware of the charges...his employment as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics has been suspended. Any further questions should be directed to the Houston Police Department or Harris County District Attorney’s Office.”



Documents detailing the charges against the professor have not been posted online, therefore KHOU 11 is not naming him until he's officially been processed through the system.

