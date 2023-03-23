Criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study three convicted murderers, including William Davis.

A new Hulu series features the first television interview of former East Texas nurse William George Davis who was sentenced to death for killing four patients.

Davis, who worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, was convicted in October 2021 of causing the 2017 and 2018 deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. He injected air into the patients' arterial systems.

Following his conviction, prosecutors also presented evidence that Davis may have killed patients Perry Frank, James Sanders and James Blanks. He was also accused of attempting to kill Gary Parker, Pamela Henderson, Rickie Glenn, James Wages and Jesus Serrano.

In the series "The Lesson Is Murder," which was released on Thursday, psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study three convicted murderers with Davis featured in the first episode, according to the show description.

Fox and her students evaluate the murderers' personality traits and develop psychological profiles.

Jurors took just under two hours to sentence Davis to the death penalty. While on trial in the 114th District Court, Davis chose not to take the witness stand.

He is currently appealing the death sentence.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, a recorded phone call from the Smith County Jail was played in which Davis told his ex-wife that he would find ways to prolong ICU patients’ stays at the Tyler hospital where he worked.

He told her he did this to work more hours and get more money with his family’s financial situation. Davis also told his ex-wife that he accidentally caused the deaths of the patients.

“I think he deserves the death penalty, and the law supports the death penalty. Of course, he deserves it,” Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said as the trial came to a close.