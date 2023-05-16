Two women arrested in connection with illegally selling alcohol at BYOB bar in Dallas, TABC says

TABC says Lillian Medina, 30, and Lixy Dariely Juarez, 20, were taken into custody for allegedly selling alcohol while working El Patron Sports Bar & Billiards.

DALLAS — Two women have been arrested in connection with selling alcohol without a license at a bring-your-own-bottle business in Dallas, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Tuesday.

The TABC says 30-year-old Lillian Medina and 20-year-old Lixy Dariely Juarez were taken into custody by agents on May 6, for allegedly selling alcohol while working at El Patron Sports Bar & Billiards located at 10571 Denton Drive in Dallas.

TABC said the business has been operating as a "BYOB" location since October 2022 after losing its license to sell alcohol following a TABC investigation into allegations of schemes and violent incidents on the premises.

Just last month, Dallas police launched an investigation after a shooting turned deadly in the area of El Patron. Investigators said a fight broke out between a group of people and someone started shooting, leaving three people injured. Police said one died at the scene and two were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, there have been no updates on arrests in that case.

TABC said in a news release that “businesses can operate as a BYOB without a TABC license, however, Texas law prohibits alcohol from being sold, and distributors of alcoholic beverage may not make deliveries to businesses that do not have a TABC license.”

A joint operation with the Dallas Police Department began in April when TABC received reports that alcohol was being sold at El Patron. Officials said investigators confirmed the illegal alcohol sales were happening at the business and the neighboring bar was storing illegal alcohol for El Patron.

TABC said that alcohol included dozens of cases of malt beverages and several bottles of distilled spirits, and it was all seized by TABC agents in the investigation.

“Selling alcohol without a license is not only illegal, but it also places the public at risk of alcohol-related incidents such as DWI, assaults, or worse. More than that, it’s also unfair to the thousands of Texas businesses who obey the law and obtain the necessary license to legally sell alcohol,” said TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham.

Medina and Juarez now both face a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of between $100-$1,000 if convicted, according to the TABC.