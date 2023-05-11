Two teens accused of planning shooting at Texas HS football game sign plea deals for unlawful carrying of weapon in prohibited place charge

The plea deal included a $500 fine for each, along with five years of deferred adjudication with conditions and a curfew.

EVERMAN, Texas — Two teens arrested last September after being accused of planning a potential shooting at a high school homecoming football game have signed plea deals, court records reveal.

The plea deals for the two convicted, Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper, state the two are willing to plead guilty to the charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, a second-degree felony.

Details of the plea deal for each include five years of deferred adjudication with conditions and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as a $500 fine.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that a person called in a tip around 7 p.m. about an armed person planning a shooting at Friday night's game. Moments later, Everman police added officers to the game and were able to find and pull over the suspects' car near the front entrance of the stadium.

Police at first detained three people -- the two 18-year-olds and a 14-year-old -- who were in the car. The teens were arrested, while the child was released to a parent.

The sheriff's office clarified the child's age as 14 after police originally said the child was 10 years old. The sheriff also said the 14-year-old had nothing to do with the situation.

In the car, authorities said they found a modified AR-15 pistol and a 60-round magazine. Dozens of armor-piercing rounds were also confiscated.

The sheriff's office said at the time it believed the suspects were targeting certain individuals at the game and that the potential shooting could have involved innocent bystanders.