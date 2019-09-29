Two people were shot and another beaten when a fight broke out early Sunday morning at a club in Northwest Dallas, police say.

According to police, someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot after a group of men became involved in a fight in the parking lot of Escapade 2009.

One person was shot twice, hitting both of his arms, and another person was grazed by a bullet.

Off-duty officers at the scene applied tourniquets to the victim shot in both arms.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person who was beaten during the fight was treated at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. As of Sunday morning, police hadn't identified a suspect.

