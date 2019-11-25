A drive-by shooting in Southeast Oak Cliff on Sunday night sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Dallas police said.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in her lower back and a 61-year-old man was shot in his right arm when people driving in a vehicle on the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road started shooting, according to police.

Multiple people reported the shooting to police shortly before 10 p.m. A 50-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also on the scene of the shooting.

They had been sitting in a vehicle at the shooting location. Neither of them were shot, although the vehicle they were in was hit during the shooting.

