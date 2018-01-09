Two people were shot and robbed outside their home in southwest Dallas late Friday night, police said.

The victims were expected to be OK.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Western Park Drive, near Mountain View College. A family was in their front yard when two unknown men approached them with a handgun, police said.

The suspects began demanding property, and then shot one person in the stomach and a second person in the buttocks. Both victims were taken to Methodist Central Hospital, police said.

The suspects stole property from one of the victims and fled the scene. No arrests had been made by Saturday.

