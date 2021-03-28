x
Two people shot outside Dallas apartment, police say

A good Samaritan helped them after she heard gunshots fired outside her home, according to police.
DALLAS — Two men were shot outside an apartment and taken to a local hospital Saturday evening in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive. 

A woman called in the shooting after she heard gunshots fired outside her apartment, according to police. She saw both men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and although she did not know them, police said she helped them inside her home before first responders arrived.

Officials said they found drugs, money and a gun outside the apartment during their investigation. 

