2 people injured after suspects open fire on group outside of store, Dallas police say

Two Dallas ISD officers in the area heard gunshots and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

DALLAS — Two men were wounded early Monday after someone opened fire on a large group of people in front of a store in southern Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard, according to Dallas police.

Police at the scene said two Dallas ISD officers were in the area at the time, as Lincoln High School is across the street. When they heard gunshots, they responded and found a victim who had been shot in the arm.

The two officers applied a tourniquet to the victim until first responders arrived, according to police. Another person was also shot during the incident.

The suspects remain at-large, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.