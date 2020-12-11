Two people hurt after shooters fire into Dallas home, police say

Two people drove up to the house and shot at it, a witness told police.

Two people were injured after multiple gunshots were fired into their home Wednesday evening, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. on the 2700 block of Stephenson Street.

Two people inside were hurt by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital by first responders. Police said they did not know the condition of either person.

The shooters fled before officers arrived at the scene, and police said they are investigating the incident.