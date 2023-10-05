x
Two Texas women arrested after lengthy human trafficking investigation

Among the two was 59-year-old Junliang Gan, who was arrested for five counts of prostitution among other charges.
PECOS, Texas — According to a press release from Pecos Police Department, on Sept. 29 PPD along with Texas DPS Criminal Division Special Agents, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents and Reeves County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 912 West 7th, listed as Tokyo Massage Parlor, after a lengthy human trafficking investigation.

59-year-old Junliang Gan was arrested for five counts of prostitution, one count of aggravated promotion of prostitution and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

59-year-old Xiuxia Cui was arrested for one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Additional people will be located and arrested for offenses uncovered during this investigation.

Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango continues to ask members of the public to report suspected human trafficking in and around the Pecos area to Pecos PD or the Department of Homeland Security.

All subjects are presumed innocent on all charges until proven guilty.

