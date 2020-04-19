Two officers shot after suspect fires rifle, hijacks DART bus in Richardson, officials say

The chase ended at Liberty Grove Road and the President George Bush Turnpike, which is closed in both directions for the investigation.

GARLAND, Texas — This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated as WFAA receives new information.

A suspect was shot and killed Sunday after he took control of a DART bus and led police on a chase through Garland and Rowlett. Two officers were also injured.

The suspect took control of the bus in Richardson after firing multiple rifle shots Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The suspect then led authorities on a chase through Garland and Rowlett before it ended at the President George Bush Turnpike and Liberty Grove Road. PGBT is closed in both directions for the investigation.

A DART police officer was shot in the leg, DART officials said. A Rowlett officer was also shot, but is expected to survive, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital.

"His patrol unit’s front window was shot out when the suspect shot at officers through the bus window," a Rowlett police spokesperson said.

Another patrol car was hit during the chase, but the officer was not injured.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, one for the suspect and one for the Rowlett officer. Both were taken to local hospitals.

PGBT shut down after suspect shot two officers, hijacked DART bus, officials allege 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

There was also one other passenger on the bus, officials told WFAA. Authorities said they did not know if or how they were connected to the incident.

The incident began sometime before 11 a.m. when the suspect got on the bus in Richardson on Buckingham Road and fired a riftle, shattering several windows, officials said.

The suspect then ordered the bus driver to drive them somewhere, though authorities did not know where. Garland police had chased the bus into Rowlett before Rowlett officers joined in the chase.

Authorities used spikes to slow down the bus, officials said.

DART, Rowlett and Garland police are currently responding to the situation.