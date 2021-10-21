Two more suspects arrested in infant's kidnapping in Garland, police say

Police credited the mother's quick thinking in helping them find the child safely.

DALLAS — Two more arrests have been made in the kidnapping of a 20-month-old boy in Garland this week, police said Thursday.

Romeisha Brown, 28, turned herself in at the Garland jail Wednesday night, according to a police news release. Kemberly Suzanne Williams, 41, was located by police at a motel just after midnight Thursday morning.

An initial suspect, Lashonda Price, 34, was arrested Tuesday morning. All three women face charges of kidnapping.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Express Inn on Northwest Highway in Garland, police said.

Officers learned that a woman and her infant daughter were in a motel room when someone knocked on the door. When the woman opened the door, thinking it was a friend, three women went inside and overpowered her, taking the young child, police said.

Police credited the mother's quick thinking in helping them find the child safely. Before the suspects left the motel parking lot in an SUV, the mother chased after them and was able to grab their paper license plate.

Police were then able to identify the vehicle, and an officer found the SUV traveling on Northwest Highway near the LBJ Freeway in Dallas. The officer pulled over the SUV and found the kidnapped infant inside, along with the driver, Price, and an 11-year-old child, police said.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and that the suspects knew the victim's mother.

Surveillance video from the motel showed how the incident unfolded.

A driver of a black Jeep SUV pulled up to the motel. Authorities said Romeisha Brown then got out of the Jeep, and made her way in through a back door.

Moments later, investigators said LaShonda Price, and another woman in the Jeep knocked on the door of the mother’s room.

“When she opened the door, the three women basically pushed her down, and stripped the baby away from her,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau, of the Garland Police Department.

Seconds later, the mother ran out and screamed, “I’m going to call the police.”

The mother managed to rip off the paper license plates from the Jeep. Then, she ran to the motel's front desk for help.