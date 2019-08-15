DALLAS — Dallas police are hoping the public can help identify two men who they believe are connected with a deadly shooting.

Authorities say two armed suspects walked into a Dallas game room Thursday afternoon using the back door.

Shortly after, there was a shoutout between the suspects and a person inside the game room, according to police.

Two people were struck by gunfire and died from their injuries, investigators say.

The suspects then fled from the area near the 4018 block of Urban Avenue in a four-door vehicle, officials say.

Now, Dallas police are asking the public for help in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christine Ramirez at 214-681-3173 or 214-671-3668. They are asked to refer to case number 165401-2019.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading up to an arrest. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

