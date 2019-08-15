DALLAS — Dallas police are trying to figure out who shot two men inside a building where gambling was taking place Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police they saw several armed male suspects enter the building. Shortly after, there was a shootout between the suspects and a person inside the building, officials say.

Two men were injured during the shoutout. Authorities say one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police say.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Urban Avenue.

The suspects fled from the scene in a four-door vehicle, police say. A physical description of the suspects was not released.

