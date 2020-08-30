Two injured in overnight apartment shooting, Dallas police say

One of them was shot in the foot, according to police.

Two people were shot overnight Sunday at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

One was taken to a local hospital in good condition while another refused to be taken for treatment, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Estell Village Apartments. Officers, including members of the gang unit, responded to the scene. They then found the first victim who was taken to a hospital.

