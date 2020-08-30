x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Two injured in overnight apartment shooting, Dallas police say

One of them was shot in the foot, according to police.
Credit: WFAA

Two people were shot overnight Sunday at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said. 

One was taken to a local hospital in good condition while another refused to be taken for treatment, according to police. 

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Estell Village Apartments. Officers, including members of the gang unit, responded to the scene. They then found the first victim who was taken to a hospital. 

The second person who refused to be taken was shot in the foot, police said. 

Police did not provide any additional information. 

Related Articles

 