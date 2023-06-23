'Four families, heartbroken' | Two more arrests made after another North Texas teen dies from fentanyl overdose

The victim is the fourth minor to die from fentanyl in the area since September 2022.

DALLAS — Following the death of a 15-year-old Carrollton girl from a fentanyl overdose last week, the distributors who reportedly gave her the drug have now been federally charged.

Lizbeth Prieto, 19, and Cristian Lopez, 24, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas said in a news release.

“Four young lives, lost in an instant. Four families, heartbroken,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a statement.

“Fentanyl continues to creep its insidious way through the teenage population, and no kid is immune. The Justice Department will continue to take traffickers off the streets. But our efforts alone are not enough. As soon as one trafficker is put behind bars, another rises up to take his place. Parents, teachers, and friends: Please, educate your kids on the dangers of counterfeit pills. Unless prescribed by a doctor, no pill is safe. Even tablets that appear to be prescription painkillers or other types of medications may well be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl.”

The criminal complaint against the two states that Lopez supplied pills to Prieto, who then gave them to the victim, who was a student at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton.

“This is well beyond a ‘Carrollton’ problem. This is a you and me problem as it affects us all. This is a problem that we must join all facets of our community to educate, treat, prevent, and enforce the law to help those struggling and hold responsible those who deal drugs to the fullest extent of the law,” Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas, said in a statement.

“Just one pill can change so many lives forever. We will never stop seeking justice.”

Family members called 911 on June 13 when they found the girl unresponsive and face down on her bed, officials said. She was taken to a hospital where she was soon pronounced dead.

After searching the girl's bedroom and cellphone, officials say they found 10 counterfeit Percocet pills, which later tested positive for fentanyl. They also found messages between the girl and Prieto on Instagram about 24 hours before her death.

Prieto reportedly offered to sell the girl 13 fentanyl pills for $100 in the messages, officials said. A short while later, she reportedly told the girl she was pulling up to the home with the pills.

An undercover officer reached out to Prieto asking to purchase the pills, officials said, and during a transaction the next day, law enforcement pulled up and arrested Prieto, who was in Lopez's car.

Lopez reportedly admitted to supplying to Prieto, and Prieto reportedly admitted Lopez was her supplier, as well as confessing to selling the girl a dozen fentanyl pills, officials said.