FORT WORTH, Texas — Two brothers were shot late Wednesday night in Fort Worth, police said. Officials allege their mother's boyfriend is the shooter.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on the 13900 block of Tristan Lane.

The brothers, one an adult and the other a juvenile, had both been shot by the boyfriend, according to police. First responders took them to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not say what condition the victims were in.