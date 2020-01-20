TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A man and juvenile were arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday night at a gas station, police say.

According to Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson, a juvenile is accused of shooting the victim after an argument ensued between two motorists.

The argument occurred after the victim allegedly hit the suspect’s car door, according to authorities.

The two suspects then fled from the scene, but officers were able to identify them through security camera footage.

Detectives were able to locate the suspected vehicle, as well as the weapon.

The two suspects were each arrested on an aggravated assault charge, police confirmed.

The victim suffered a minor gunshot wound to the foot and is expected to survive, police say.

