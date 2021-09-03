Trial date for alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir set for November, court records show

In June, the Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced he would not seek the death penalty against Chemirmir.

A trial date has been set for a suspected serial killer, according to Dallas County court documents.

New court records show Billy Chemirmir's trial date is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin counties. He lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

In June, the Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced he would not seek the death penalty against Chemirmir. Creuzot said his office would instead request two jury trials and seek two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In December 2020, Chemirmir's lawyer Phillip Hayes said all the evidence against his client is circumstantial. Chemirmir was indicted in December 2020 in the deaths of three women.