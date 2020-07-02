The trial continues Friday for a former Dallas police officer accused of shooting 12 times into a vehicle, killing a 21-year-old woman.

Christopher Hess, 42, is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the death of Genevive Dawes.

Hess was one of the officers who responded to a suspicious person call Jan. 18, 2017, at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue in East Dallas where a black Dodge Journey was parked.

Dawes started to reverse and then pull forward while officers were around the vehicle. Hess opened fire on the car. Defense attorney Messina Madson said Dawes was "aggressive" and didn't want to be arrested.

Hess fired nine shots, paused and then fired three more shots into the car, according to testimony.

On Friday, the passenger in the car, Virgilio Rosales, invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify during the trial after defense attorneys wanted to put him on the witness stand. Prosecutor George Lewis did not grant him immunity for his testimony.

Investigator Dale Richardson testified Thursday that he believed "that the use of force was reasonable."

He said Dawes ignored police commands and continued to drive in reverse, then forward and then in reverse again "in an area where at one point two officers had been standing."

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday morning, and defense attorneys called witnesses Thursday.

Jurors also heard from Dallas police officer Jason Kimpel, who was the only other officer to fire a shot in the incident.

Kimpel was suspended 30 days for violating use of force protocol, but a grand jury declined to indict him.

Defense attorney Messina Madson asked Kimpel why he fired.

"At the time I pulled the trigger I thought (officer Zach) Hopkins was behind the car," Kimpel said.

Kimpel added he stopped firing because he noticed Hess was in front of him.

"If he (Hess) wouldn’t have been in front of me I would’ve shot until threat stopped," Kimpel said.

If convicted, Hess could face up to life in prison.

