HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old tow truck driver is set to go before a judge this morning after deputies say he was involved in a crash that left killed a 6-month-old baby boy.

Jose Luna, 39, is charged with manslaughter after he was involved in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of West Little York and Cunningham in northeast Harris County.

Luna is expected to face an additional charge of reckless aggravated assault.

A mother and her infant son were stopped at a red light at the intersection when a speeding tow truck driven by Luna slammed into the back of them, pushing their car into a ditch, according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby boy, who was in the backseat, was rushed to a hospital where he died. His mother was also taken to hospital, but there was no immediate word on her condition.

According to prosecutors, Luna was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene. They also said he was towing a car when the crash happened.

Prosecutors also mention that there were no indications Luna braked before slamming into the victim's car.

"See things like this way too often, we stand around and look at the aftermath of one person's selfish acts, it's becomes pretty difficult," Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said.