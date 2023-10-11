A TikTok challenge continues to contribute to car thefts nationwide, including in North Texas

Plano Police say a 14-year-old arrested this month may be responsible for as many as 38 stolen vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — Police departments and insurance agents across the country are reporting a dramatic increase in car thefts. And, in Plano at least, a TikTok challenge continues to be a contributing...challenge.

The Plano Police Department is already reporting a year-to-date 15% increase in motor vehicle theft over this time last year. The department says the work of a 14-year-old car theft suspect will only increase those burgeoning stats.

“A lot of these cars have push starts. Technology is different," said Plano Police Department spokesman Jennifer Chapman, when asked to talk about the "KIA Challenge" on TikTok that has been a problem for police departments nationwide for months now.

Chapman said a 14-year-old arrested earlier this month, along with an alleged accomplice, is linked to as many as 38 vehicle thefts and/or attempted thefts, primarily of KIA and Hyundai vehicles.

Chapman said the teen was finally apprehended after a Plano homeowner caught the teen in the act and held him until police could arrive. Police then connected the other cases.

“Since we’ve made arrests, there have been no more vehicles in that area that they were targeting that have been stolen," Chapman said of an area between Park and Spring Creek and Preston and Ohio Drive.

"Once they finally figured out who was doing it, they were able to back track a lot of the cases that had and are able to get those closed," she said.

Police departments across the country are reporting much the same.

The Dallas Police Department said vehicle theft in the city is up 31.9% year-to-date.

In Richardson, it's an even bigger number. The Richardson Police Department reported an 85% increase in motor vehicle theft over this time last year. So far, that's an additional 121 cars.

Police told WFAA that the US-75 corridor is a common target, where thieves can get in and out quickly. They said anti-theft devices, like visible steering wheel locks, can encourage a thief to look somewhere else: while police across the country look for a way to stop an annoying and expensive trend.

“Our investigators are thoroughly investigating these," Chapman said. "And we hope to come to some conclusions and make Plano a harder target.”

Richardson police also recommend: