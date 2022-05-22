Man dies in triple shooting, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects behind a deadly triple shooting near the South Dallas area on Sunday afternoon.
The police department said they got a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street by Dolphin Road. When officers got there, they found a victim who had died on the sidewalk.
Police identified him as 26-year-old Devante Ivory.
Two other people who haven't been identified were also shot. Police said they were sent to a hospital in critical condition.
Police did not release information on possible suspects or motives behind the shooting.
Dallas police homicide detectives are asking the public for any information about this shooting. Anyone who knows anything is encouraged to call detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or email theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).