Three people found dead at Fort Worth apartment, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people were found dead at an apartment complex overnight Tuesday, Fort Worth police said.

Police responded around 12:15 a.m. to the apartment on the 2900 block of Jonah Drive. That's where the three bodies were found.

Police believe the incident was domestic-related and don't think there is any immediate threat to the public.

Investigators are gathering witness statements and working to put together details but said they're not yet sure of where the three people lived or how they knew each other yet.

Police are also working to determine if there were other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.