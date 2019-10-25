Three officers have been fired from the Dallas Police Department after internal affairs investigations into misconduct.

Chief Reneé Hall terminated the officers after a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Darrin Harris was found to have violated procedures and the code of conduct between July and August 2017 while working as a 911 call taker. He also entered "false and/or inaccurate information" in records, officials said.

An internal investigation also found that Harris did not notify a supervisor or report to internal affairs about an allegation that an officer had violated department policy.

Harris was fired after five years on the Police Department.

In another investigation, Jerry Tames was fired after five years on the police force. He was placed on administrative leave in July 2018 after he was arrested on family violence assault and harassment charges.

He was also accused of repeatedly violating a protective order and violating an order for emergency protection.

The internal investigation also found that Tames used city equipment for something other than city business in October 2017 and then drove a City of Dallas vehicle between January and June 2018 without a valid driver's license.

RELATED: Dallas police officer arrested twice in July

And, Sean Brown was fired after 11 years on the force. He was arrested in March on a driving while intoxicated charge in Rowlett.

RELATED: Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge in Rowlett

Also on WFAA: