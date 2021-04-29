22-year-old suspect arrested after 3 men injured in shooting, Dallas police say

According to authorities, the men were all drinking together when the suspect began "acting strange" and started to shoot at them. He was taken into custody.

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a 22-year-old man after they said he started shooting at three men he was drinking with, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 11300 block of Limestone Drive.

Dallas police said when they arrived at the scene they found a 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Both men were transported to the hospital. Officials have not released an update on their conditions.

A third person at the scene, a 34-year-old man, told Dallas police that he and the men who had been shot were drinking with the suspect, 22-year-old Jasmon Washington, when Washington began acting strangely.

According to police, the 34-year-old man said he went to get his cellphone from his car but that's when Washington grabbed a gun and began shooting. The 48-year-old man and 23-year-old were struck.

Authorities said Washington also allegedly fired at the 34-year-old man, which struck his cellphone and caused the bullet to ricochet. He was injured by debris that hit his face.

Afterward, police said Washington then allegedly forced the 34-year-old man to drive him to 7-Eleven at the 3700 block of W. Northwest Highway. Once they got to the store, Washington got out of the vehicle, and the injured man drove away and called 911, according to officials.

Police were able to locate Washington and take him into custody without incident. No other details have been released by authorities at this time.