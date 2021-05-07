'This is terrible': Debris from illegal fireworks left behind in parks, public spaces

The Dallas Police Department says it received more than 5,000 disturbance calls for fireworks, random gunshots, and loud music over the holiday weekend.

DALLAS — Fireworks remain a nuisance in some neighborhoods across Dallas, even after the long holiday weekend.

“This is terrible,” Willie Mae Coleman said as she discussed the loud noise from fireworks and gunshots.

Debris from firecrackers, missiles and launchers were left littering the basketball court at Tama Park in Oak Cliff.

In South Dallas, there was similar debris left trashing the parking lot at Dallas South shopping center on the corner of Second Avenue and Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

Neighbors say the loud noise was a problem on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

”Just steady going, going, going,” Coleman said.

The noise didn’t stop until 5 a.m. Monday in the Bertrand neighborhood, according to the resident who’s been in her home more than five decades.

”Guns shooting. People shooting firecrackers. You're looking at the drug dealers drive through, selling, and going on. Nobody gives a damn. Nobody cares,” Coleman said.

Trash from explosives was left throughout Lagow Park. Packaging from burned sparklers, bottle rockets, and other fireworks were scattered near the playground and spray-ground where children were splashing around.

”It’s other people coming into our neighborhood and doing this and going back home,” said neighbor Leona Hunt.

The Dallas Police Department said it received thousands of calls for service over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Among those calls were 3,819 for fireworks violations, 1,337 calls for loud music, and 1,031 calls for random gunfire.