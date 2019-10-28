Jasvadte Mitchell was arrested in Arlington on Sunday on a murder charge in the shooting death of Anthony Strather, Arlington police tell WFAA.

Two 18-year-olds, Keyon Flynn and Alexander Onyeador, were previously arrested on murder charges in Strather's death.

RELATED: Teammates, loved ones pay tribute to Bowie football player at funeral service

RELATED: 'I'm about to pop him': 2 teens arrested on murder charges for Bowie High football player's death

Strather, a 17-year-old football player at Bowie High School in Arlington, was trying to break up a fight in front of a large group of kids when he was shot and killed on Oct. 17, according to arrest warrant affidavits for Flynn and Onyeador.

Witnesses told police some of the teens who instigated the fight are involved in a gang.

This is a developing story. WFAA will continue to update it as we receive new information.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: Dallas cab driver killed in attempted robbery, police say

RELATED: I-20 W lanes closed after deadly crash in Fort Worth

RELATED: Southbound Dallas North Tollway shut down after fatal crash

RELATED: 2 dead, 12 others injured in shooting at homecoming party in Greenville over the weekend