Thieves steal toys from Christmas toy drive days before distribution

"You took this from children whose families don’t have the resources to provide them with gifts on Christmas morning!”

HOUSTON — A few days before a local non-profit was set to pass out hundreds of toys to Houston kids in need, someone broke into a business and stole them.

Early Tuesday morning, the thieves stole money, alcohol and “about $2,000 to $3000 worth of toys, which is what really hurt us the most," said J. Patel, the owner of Kings Court Bar & Kitchen.

The toys were being collected at the restaurant for a toy drive with the Bayou City Blues, the Houston chapter of a group of Chelsea football supporters.

Patel, who founded the Dollie Rose Foundation, teamed up with Jesus Martinez, a regular at his restaurant who is president of Bayou City Blues.

For 11 years, Martinez says they have hosted a toy drive at Christmas.

“I would say that this is probably the best start that we’ve had to any toy drive that we’ve done in the last 11 years,” Martinez said.

The toys we were collecting for our annual toy drive were stolen from our home pub in a break-in this morning. Anything you can do to help us would be appreciated. Sickening this would happen a week before Xmas @HoustonTX @houmayor @ChelseaFCinUSA https://t.co/bgJaFLf01e — ⭐️⭐️Bayou City Blues #ChelseaHouston1905 (@BayouCityBlues) December 15, 2021

This year, they were set to provide gifts to up to 600 children on Sunday, December 19.

The items included Nurf guns, dolls, tablets and more, mostly for kids ages 8 to12. Harris County Precinct 6 is investigating.

“You did not take this from us,” said a frustrated Martinez, “you did not take this from our group, you took this from children whose families don’t have the resources to provide them with gifts on Christmas morning!”

But, the community response has been swift. Already donations from across the U.S. and from football clubs in Great Britain, are coming in. Martinez and Patel hope that with help them restock those gifts and prove that these thieves couldn’t snuff out the Christmas spirit.

For information on how to donate, click here.