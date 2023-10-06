Man arrested on animal cruelty charges in The Colony, police say

Police arrested the man Friday afternoon after a complaint was reported at an animal boarding facility.

THE COLONY, Texas — A Texas man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in The Colony, police said Friday.

The Colony Police Department said officers arrested David Judelson and charged him with seven counts of animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor in Texas.

The arrest came in relation to an animal cruelty complaint that occurred at an animal boarding facility, police said.

There was no further information given by police. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.