Officials said the man was wanted for aggravated assault. It's unknown what happened in the immediate moments leading up to the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — A wanted man was shot dead when members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tried to take him into custody at a DoubleTree hotel just west of downtown San Antonio, authorities said.

It's unknown exactly what happened before the fatal shots were fired, nor have authorities said how many individuals exchanged gunfire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the incident, which unfolded around 11:45 a.m. Friday. According to DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata, Michael Oles, 46, was wanted in New Braunfels for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Oles was confronted in the DoubleTree's parking garage when the shooting occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured. This is the fifth shooting involving law enforcement in San Antonio this year.

