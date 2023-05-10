North Texas police looking for suspect who stole 4 guns from truck bed

While a victim was parked at a local hotel overnight Thursday, police said a suspect from a shared video stole four HSN powder decking guns valued at $7,000 each.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying someone who stole a set of guns from a vehicle on Thursday, according to the Lake Worth Police Department.

While a victim was parked at a local hotel overnight Thursday, police said a suspect from a shared video stole four HSN powder decking guns valued at $7,000 each, according to police.

In the video, you can see the male suspect wearing a black hat, black shirt and black shorts with tennis shoes.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this crime, police are asking you to contact the department's detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or 817-237-1224.