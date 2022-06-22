Kids accused of setting playground on fire in Providence Village, police say

The Aubrey police department said officers found the playground fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Evidence suggests the fire was intentional.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Police said they've taken two children into custody in a fire that engulfed a school playground in Providence Village in Denton County.

The playground was already engulfed in flames by the time officers got there, but they said firefighters were able to put it all out. Police said they found evidence at the scene that suggests the fire was set intentionally.

By 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, police posted an update that two juveniles were taken into custody.

They haven't been identified, but Aubrey police say they've been taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center. It wasn't known what, if any, charges the children will face for allegedly setting the fire.

**Update** June 21, 2022 10:45PM Officers have identified the two juveniles responsible for this offense. They have been... Posted by Aubrey Police Department on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The fire has been another police incident in Providence Village in recent weeks.

The neighborhood, which sits just north of U.S. 380 east of Denton, has been the center of controversy since the homeowners association banned property owners from renting to Section 8 families.

Section 8 is a government-subsidized rental assistance program. According to the Denton Housing Authority, there are 81 families on Section 8 in Providence Village: 91% are black and 4% are Hispanic; 30% include a person with a disability; 2% percent are elderly; and one is a military veteran.

As tensions have arose, Aubrey police officers have responded repeatedly to Providence Village.

The Denton Housing Authority said families affected by the changes have been instructed not to move and that families can file a complaint with the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. The housing authority said it plans to take legal action on behalf of impacted families.