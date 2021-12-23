Man locked woman in bedroom, sexually assaulted her in 'unconscionable' case, sheriff says

When the woman tried to get away, Anthony Glenn Gravely took her keys and cell phone and locked her in the bedroom, she reported to authorities.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Parker County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her at her home near Springtown earlier this month, authorities said.

Anthony Glenn Gravely, 44, of Paradise, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault, assault/family violence impeding breath, and parole violation, according to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Gravely was arrested last week and remains in the Parker County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

Officials said Gravely, on the afternoon of Dec. 17, went to the home of a woman with whom he had a relationship.

The woman told investigators that she didn't expect Gravely to show up at her house, outside of Springtown. He followed her inside, and then "became enraged" when he asked to move in with her and she said no, according to the news release.

Gravely then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and forced her into a bedroom, not letting her leave, officials said. When the woman tried to get away, Gravely took her keys and cell phone and locked her in the bedroom, she reported to authorities.

Later that night, around 8 p.m., the woman said she was able to escape when Gravely went to the bathroom. But, officials said, Gravely chased her and caught her at a nearby home, as she was banging on the door for help.

Gravely then dragged the woman home, she reported. During the night, the woman said Gravely threatened her and physically and sexually assaulted her, according to the news release.

The next morning, around 10 a.m., a relative of the woman went to check on her and forced his way inside the home, where he found her and Gravely.

The relative gave the woman a ride, and Gravely fled the home, officials said.

Authorities found Gravely the next day walking in the area and took him into custody.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier called the incident "a very brutal case."