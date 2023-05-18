Man now charged with helping Texas mass shooting suspect hide from police

The other person charged in connection to this case is Francisco Oropeza's wife, Divimara Nava.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JACINTO, Texas — Domingo Castilla-Castillo, who authorities have said is a friend of Francisco Oropeza, is now charged with helping Oropeza hide from police after he allegedly killed five of his neighbors.

Castilla-Castillo was initially booked into the San Jacinto County Jail on a drug charge and then later charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm, a federal charge.

On Thursday, after Oropeza's first court appearance, the San Jacinto County District Attorney's Office announced Castilla-Castillo is now charged with hindering apprehension.

Castilla-Castillo's role

Earlier this month, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said Castilla-Castillo helped Oropeza get out of the neighborhood in which he's accused of killing five of his neighbors.

"The investigation, so far, indicates that he was assisting Mr. Oropeza in fleeing the neighborhood where the crime took place," Dillon said.

Federal authorities said they searched Castilla-Castillo's house and found three guns, one of which was an AR-style rifle. They said they also found a fake driver's license. Authorities said Castilla is a Mexican citizen.

The other person charged in connection with the case is Divimara Nava, Oropeza's wife. She's accused of giving Oropeza food and clothes and also arranged a ride to the house where he was eventually arrested. Officials also said she was communicating with investigators throughout the entire four-day manhunt.