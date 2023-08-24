Houston man arrested after 60 lbs of meth seized from car during North Texas traffic stop, officials say

Law enforcement arrested the man and charged him with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, involving 400 grams or more.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement seized approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in North Texas.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said Jesus Maldonado Peralta was stopped on U.S. Highway 75 in Collin County on Aug. 25 by the North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit, composed of Collin County, Grayson County, Hunt County, Parker County, Rockwall County, Smith County, Tarrant County, and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices.

During the traffic stop, Peralta consented to a vehicle search, which led to the seizure of nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine. Here is a photo from the drug bust:

“This strategic partnership between eight North Texas Sheriffs continues the fight against the deadly drug cartels who cross our southern border with impunity and peddle their poisonous fentanyl and methamphetamines across America," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said. "The NTXCIU has seized many tons of this poison since its inception and will continue to do so. I’m proud to be partners in this effort with fellow Sheriffs who like us, are absolutely committed to protecting the citizens they serve.”

Deputies arrested Peralta and charged him with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, involving 400 grams or more. He was being held at the Collin County Detention Facility.