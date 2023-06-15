6 arrested in North Texas Ulta thefts worth $10K in merchandise, police say

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Six people have been arrested by Lake Worth police and are accused of stealing upwards of $10,000 from Ulta stores in the area.
Lake Worth police originally announced five arrests and tweeted out photos from the suspect vehicle, which showed numerous bags and beauty products stashed in the back seat.
Then, later on Wednesday, Lake Worth tweeted officers had arrested a sixth person with the Grand Prairie Police Department. Lake Worth officers responded to a theft in progress call and found a vehicle leaving the scene. A pursuit ensued and ended after the vehicle struck a curb in Grand Prairie.
Lake Worth police said all suspects were facing felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
