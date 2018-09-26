ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Investigators say a West Texas man has been arrested on charges that he beat his 1-year-old daughter and glued shut her eyes and mouth.

El Paso County records show 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter was being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Carter was arrested Monday at an El Paso motel and faces extradition to Odessa.

Odessa police Sept. 16 responded to a domestic disturbance. Police say Carter had fled but his toddler was found with facial injuries and her eyes and mouth glued shut. She was transported to a hospital.

An affidavit says the mother told police that her husband choked and punched their toddler before applying adhesive. A super glue stick was nearby.

Online jail records show it was Carter’s 17th arrest since 2007 and fifth since last April. Records didn't list an attorney representing Carter.

