ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Investigators say a West Texas man has been arrested on charges that he beat his 1-year-old daughter and glued shut her eyes and mouth.
El Paso County records show 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter was being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Carter was arrested Monday at an El Paso motel and faces extradition to Odessa.
Odessa police Sept. 16 responded to a domestic disturbance. Police say Carter had fled but his toddler was found with facial injuries and her eyes and mouth glued shut. She was transported to a hospital.
An affidavit says the mother told police that her husband choked and punched their toddler before applying adhesive. A super glue stick was nearby.
Online jail records show it was Carter’s 17th arrest since 2007 and fifth since last April. Records didn't list an attorney representing Carter.