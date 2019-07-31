TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published on June 4.

A Texas Department of Public Safety division chief has been fired after he allegedly raped a woman who was at his house party, an affidavit stated.

According to DPS, John Jones was terminated from the department on Tuesday. Jones, who was the chief of the DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, was arrested by investigators from the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers on a sexual assault charge, DPS said.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE, Travis County deputies responded to a sexual assault that happened on July 20 in the 1500 block of Apple Springs Hollow in Leander.

The victim reportedly told police that she was assaulted at a party Jones was hosting at his residence. She arrived at his home at about 1 p.m. that day and said Jones had been drinking all day. At one point, he passed out, according to the affidavit.

At about 9 p.m. that night, Jones and the victim took a ride on one of his ATVs, police said. The woman was initially riding on "the trails" around his home when Jones reportedly instructed her to go off the road.

Jones then asked the victim when the last time she had sex was and then "aggressively pushed her forward, allowing him to take control of the ATV,"

according to police. Jones allegedly drove the ATV into a brushy area and put his hands into her shirt and under her bra. Police said he then squeezed her breasts and clenched his teeth, saying, "I know it's wrong."

According to the affidavit, the victim said Jones then twisted her body and bit her, causing her to fall to the ground. He then allegedly began to rape her.

The victim told police that once the assault was over, Jones let her get dressed and then he drove them back to his home.

Police said when she arrived back, she called a friend and got a ride home. Her mother then reportedly took her to a local emergency room to have a sexual assault forensic exam.

The report found trauma to the victim's vagina and anus, police said. The report also noted the victim had bruises on her arms, buttocks and inner thigh.

The victim told police that she couldn't defecate for three days after the assault.

"The department takes allegations like this very seriously, and the Texas Rangers are working closely with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and the Travis County Sheriff's Office, which is leading this investigation," DPS told KVUE.

According to online records, Jones is in police custody as of Wednesday morning. His bond is set at $750,000.

