DART contract driver accused of sexual assault of woman with disability, police say

WYLIE, Texas — Garland police said they've arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a mental disability while he was working as a contract driver for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

Officers identified the suspect as 44-year-old Samson Assefa Lemma.

According to police, the victim was picked up from her home in Garland by Lemma. He was driving her to work, but evidence indicated that he assaulted her during the drive, police said.

The victim is not being identified, but Garland police say she's 23 years old and has a diagnosed mental disability.

The alleged incident happened on the morning of June 6. Police say they got an arrest warrant for Lemma after learning about what happened, then arrested him the night of June 14.

He was taken from his home on Lake Terrace Drive in Wylie and is now being held at the Garland Detention Center. Police said his bond hasn't been set.

Detectives are still investigating this case and they believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding Lemma is encouraged to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

