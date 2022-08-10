TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis

The students are receiving alcohol-related and evidence-tampering charges.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday.

Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police Department's deep dive team found his body 109 feet below the surface of Lake Travis roughly 10 days later.

Reports state that Elliott was pushed from the boat and he struck the boat propeller. Elliott's friends are now receiving alcohol-related and evidence tampering charges.

According to Fox News, a Texas Parks and Wildlife report from December 2019 said Delaney Brennan pushed Elliott off the boat. The boat's driver at the time of the incident, Elle Weber, claimed in the report that Brennan gave Elliott a "playful little shove."

Carly Martin allegedly told Elliott's parents that Brennan pushed him, and another unknown friend claimed Delaney repeatedly said she "didn't mean to push him," according to Fox News.

Some of the students reportedly provided officers with false statements, and Elliott's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Reports state that officials indicted Brennan in late 2021 for a felony tampering with evidence charge for helping delete a cell phone video. Carson Neel, who Texas Parks and Wildlife said supervised Weber as she drove the boat, was also indicted on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence because he reportedly dumped alcohol off of the boat, Fox News reported.

Joshua Evans received a misdemeanor charge for allegedly giving a minor alcohol, Anthony Salazar received a misdemeanor perjury charge and Weber received a misdemeanor charge for giving officers false information, the reports state.