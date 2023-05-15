'Got in my way' | New details about the man accused of killing 8 people in Brownsville

An arrest warrant states George Alvarez was "obviously intoxicated" and told officers that the migrants got in his way.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — New details on a crash in Brownsville that killed eight people and injured 10 more have been revealed in an arrest warrant.

The warrant states that George Alvarez, 34, was "obviously intoxicated" when his SUV plowed through a group of 18 migrants outside of a shelter. He also told officers that the migrants got in his way, according to the warrant.

The details were revealed as Brownsville police continue to investigate if the crash was intentional.

Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police still haven't ruled out the crash being intentional after Alvarez ran a red light.

Three survivors returned home last week while others were still being treated at the hospital. All of the victims were men that appeared to be from Venezuela, according to investigators.

Authorities said Alvarez is a Brownsville native with a lengthy criminal history. Video from the crash scene showed witnesses holding down Alvarez after they said he tried to run before police showed up.

Authorities also said Brownsville has been a hotspot for Venezuelan migrants over the last few weeks. More than 66% of the migrants in custody were from Venezuela, and the surge in migrants led to an extension in the city's declaration of emergency.

Alvarez was held in jail on a $3.6 million bond.