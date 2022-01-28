Texas biology professor accused of wildlife trafficking, officials say

Dr. Richard Kazmaier, 54, allegedly imported protected wildlife items into the country without declaring it or obtaining the required permits, officials say.

CANYON, Texas — An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University has been charged with allegedly smuggling wildlife items from around the world into the United States, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced in a press release Thursday.

According to the release, Dr. Richard Kazmaier, 54, allegedly imported protected wildlife items into the country without declaring it or obtaining the required permits. This is a violation of the Endangered Species Act, which requires importers to declare wildlife, including parts and products, to customs and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when it enters the country.

Court documents state that between March 2017 and February 2020, Kazmaier imported items that included skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts into the U.S.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) regulates trade in endangered or threatened species through permit requirements, in which Kazmaier allegedly violated, officials say.

The indictment against Kazmaier also charges him with importing wildlife items from 14 protected species without obtaining permits, including the Eurasian otter, lynx, caracal, vervet monkey, greater naked-tailed armadillo and king bird-of-paradise.