Texas A&M student accused of attempting to set George Bush Presidential Library on fire

Police said the 20-year-old student, who they said was extremely intoxicated, also broke into an SUV and set a car on fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M University student was arrested Saturday after he broke into the George Bush Presidential Library and attempted to set it on fire, according to police.

The Texas A&M Police Department said the 20-year-old student was extremely intoxicated when he broke a window to the library and tried to set a fire inside the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

Police said he also broke into an SUV and set a car on fire.

When officers arrived on scene he was bleeding so he was taken to a nearby hospital and then booked into the Brazo County Jail.

The student faces several charges including public intoxication, burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a building with intent to commit arson.