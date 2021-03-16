4 teens in alleged stolen vehicle taken into custody after driver crashed head-on into squad car, Garland police say

The vehicle turned around and drove head-on at the police officer's vehicle, ramming a Garland Police K9 squad car and disabling both vehicles, according to police.

GARLAND, Texas — Authorities arrested four teens who allegedly stole a vehicle and led officers in pursuit through Dallas before crashing the car into a squad vehicle, according to Garland police.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, a Garland police officer saw a Honda Pilot drive out of a parking lot at a local park in the 3900 block of Lawler Road. The driver was speeding and ran a stop sign, according to police.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly refused to pull over and sped up, police say.

The driver then led officers through Dallas and Richardson and eventually drove into a dead-end road in the 600 block of Woodhaven Place in Richardson, according to police.

Garland police said they recovered two stolen guns.

Four teens got out of the alleged stolen car and ran away, according to police. Garland officers caught the driver, later identified as 17-year-old Ismael Castillo of Dallas, and arrested him. Castillo had a handgun, authorities said.

Richardson police helped find the other three teens who were inside the vehicle and arrested them nearby. They are identified as 19-year-old Cung Thawng, and two juveniles, ages 15 and 16. Garland police said the juveniles are Dallas residents.

Officers learned the car was stolen from Dallas, and after a search, they discovered a second firearm inside the car. Both recovered handguns were reported stolen from Balch Springs and Glenn Heights, police say.

Castillo is currently in the Garland Jail and faces several charges including aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He remains in custody in lieu of an $84,500 bail.

Thawng was also booked into the Garland Jail and faces a charge of evading arrest. He remains in custody in lieu of a $1,000 bail, according to police.