Group of teens, adult arrested in connection to robbery spree in North Texas

The Dallas Police Department said its robbery unit was investigating string of aggravated robberies of individuals and businesses that happened in May.

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a group of teenagers and a 24-year-old in connection to a robbery spree in North Texas throughout the month of May.

The Dallas Police Department said its robbery unit was investigating a string of aggravated robberies of individuals and businesses that happened in May and arrested five people on May 31.

Dallas police arrested a 15-year-old male, three 16-year-old males, and a 24-year-old Laquavious McMath. The charges for each of the five people were as follows:

15-year-old male : Robbery - Business

: Robbery - Business 16-year-old male : Robbery - Business; Aggravated Robbery - Business

: Robbery - Business; Aggravated Robbery - Business 16-year-old male : Aggravated Robbery - Individual; Robbery - Business; Three counts Aggravated Robbery - Business

: Aggravated Robbery - Individual; Robbery - Business; Three counts Aggravated Robbery - Business 16-year-old male : Aggravated Robbery - Individual

: Aggravated Robbery - Individual McMath: Unlawful Carry of a Weapon

The robbery locations throughout the month of May were:

May 3, 2023, at 5:50 p.m., Aggravated Robbery - Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 3, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Individual – 2600 block of Throckmorton Street

May 7, 2023, at 5:57 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 15, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business - 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

May 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Individual - 4100 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Individual - 4300 block of Brown Street

May 28, 2023, at 3:50 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business - 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

May 28, 2023, at 4:02 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business - 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue