Group of teens, adult arrested in connection to robbery spree in North Texas

Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a group of teenagers and a 24-year-old in connection to a robbery spree in North Texas throughout the month of May.

The Dallas Police Department said its robbery unit was investigating a string of aggravated robberies of individuals and businesses that happened in May and arrested five people on May 31.

Dallas police arrested a 15-year-old male, three 16-year-old males, and a 24-year-old Laquavious McMath. The charges for each of the five people were as follows:

  • 15-year-old male: Robbery - Business
  • 16-year-old male: Robbery - Business; Aggravated Robbery - Business
  • 16-year-old male: Aggravated Robbery - Individual; Robbery - Business; Three counts Aggravated Robbery - Business
  • 16-year-old male: Aggravated Robbery - Individual 
  • McMath: Unlawful Carry of a Weapon

The robbery locations throughout the month of May were:

  • May 3, 2023, at 5:50 p.m., Aggravated Robbery - Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road
  • May 3, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Individual – 2600 block of Throckmorton Street
  • May 7, 2023, at 5:57 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road
  • May 15, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business - 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue
  • May 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Individual - 4100 block of Cedar Springs Road
  • May 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Individual - 4300 block of Brown Street
  • May 28, 2023, at 3:50 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business - 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue
  • May 28, 2023, at 4:02 p.m. Aggravated Robbery - Business - 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue

